Lovers of traditional music came together last weekend to celebrate the Isle of Man’s ‘Traditional Music Weekend’.
A variety of events took place across the island over the course of a few days, with a number of visiting musicians involved.
The weekend’s activities kicked off with a welcome session at the Columbia Club in Douglas, with all visiting and local musicians coming together on Friday evening.
On Saturday afternoon, several Douglas pubs played host to live music sessions, with O’Donnell’s on Castle Street, Douglas having music all day from 1pm.
Further sessions then took place at the Bridge on North Quay between 1pm and 5pm, as well as HOPS opposite O’Donnell’s at 4pm.
The pubs were filled with guitars, whistles, accordions, banjos, fiddles and may more acoustic instruments, all playing trad folk music from the Isle of Man, Ireland, Scotland and elsewhere.
On Sunday, musicians then gathered at the Prospect pub in Douglas from 1pm, while on Monday the ‘Survivors Session’ took place at Quids Inn between 10.45am and 2pm.