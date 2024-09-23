Changes could be made to a popular city centre pub under new proposals which could also see six apartments created above.
The Thirsty Pigeon on the corner of Victoria Street/Nelson Street was brought under new ownership in the spring marking a fresh chapter for the beloved Douglas pub.
Snugborough-based brewery Odin announced in May it had taken over the well-known pub. It comes after father and son duo Robert McAleer Senior and Junior said they’d be leaving the establishment after running it for more than a decade.
Odin Brewery also owns the award-winning Trafalgar Hotel in Ramsey, and Traf manager Steph Tiesteel has made the journey south to start their latest venture in the capital.
Now, the owners have submitted a planning application to make some internal changes and turn the upstairs, formerly offices, to apartments, alongside a building consent application.
In a planning letter, architects Savage and Chadwick explained that the upper floors used to be flats before the building was turned into offices.
They said: ‘This application seeks to restore the upper floors use as six apartments. These apartments will be accessed via the existing Nelson Street entrance.
‘Within the public house the bar will be repositioned and internal layout altered on ground floor.
‘The existing double door entrance and lobby will be removed and new window to match existing installed in its place. While in the basement, the gents toilets will be extended and corridor walls realigned.’
The owners also want to create more seating outside the pub.
The planning letter says: ‘Externally, additional outdoor seating on both Victoria Street and Nelson Street will be provided subject to separate pavement café licenses. The Public House will remain separated from the apartments.
‘The upper floors of this building have been vacant for numerous years now and this application will restore the building to full occupation and enable people to live within the town centre.’
Steph Tiesteel, the general manager of the Thirsty Pigeon, told Media IoM when it reopened in May after a three-week closure: ‘It’s going to be a real drinkers pub right in the middle of Douglas.
‘I think Douglas needs something like this, there are a couple around, but it’ll be a good old regular ale drinkers pub.
‘Now Odin Brewery own the pub they’re able to sell the beers cheaper because you cut out the middle man.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.