A drink-driver who was caught with cocaine has been fined £2,200 and banned from the roads for three years.
Leigh Daniel Martin had previously denied the offences but on Tuesday, September 17, changed his pleas to guilty.
The 36-year-old plasterer admitted drink-driving and cocaine possession, while a third charge, of importing cocaine was withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the guilty pleas.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Martin was driving a Vauxhall Vectra on June 3, at Jurby Road in Ramsey.
He was described as ‘swerving all over the road’ and his wing mirror was said to have clipped a pedestrian.
At police headquarters, a further test produced a reading of 86, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
Martin was searched and a snap bag containing 0.2 grams of cocaine was found in his pocket.
During an interview, he told police that he had been at Bar Logo and had drunk three pints of Carling before driving to his home at Jurby Road.
Martin said he had been given the cocaine by a friend and that he was not a regular user.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s admissions in the police interview.
‘He clearly shouldn’t have been behind the wheel, he accepts that,’ said Mr Travers.
The advocate said that the driving ban would have an impact on Martin, as he was a self-employed plasterer and would now have to make alternative arrangements to attend sites.
Regarding the drug, Mr Travers said that Martin had left it in his pocket and had forgotten about it, and had made no attempt to get rid of it when he was arrested.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined the defendant £1,700 for drink-driving and £500 for the cocaine possession.
He was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £150 per month.
He must also take an extended driving test at the end of the ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.