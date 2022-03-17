Farmers’ fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

The Manx National Farmers Union, collaborating with Central Marts and The One World Centre, will be holding a Fundraising Mart for Ukrainian Refugees, today (March 23).

There will be a charity auction with money going to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal, co-ordinated on the island by the One World Centre.

The wide range of items to be auctioned after the normal business of the mart is concluded includes everything from silage to staycations.

Manx NFU secretary, Sarah Comish, said: ‘Thanks to the many individuals and businesses that have contributed.

A full list of items will go up on the Central Marts Facebook page before Wednesday.

For more information or donations contact MNFU office on 490327 or [email protected] or Central Marts.

‘Please come along: we would like to see everyone there to support this fundraiser on the day, and hope you will all join us to show what the Isle of Man farming community can do.’

All funds raised by the event will be directed through the One World Centre, www.oneworldcentreiom.org, Isle of Man co-ordinators of the Disaster Emergency Committee collections, www.dec.org.uk.

The Isle of Man Government has donated half a million pounds to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which launched its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal earlier this month.

The donated money will be given to DEC charities already operating in Ukraine and neighbouring countries who are providing immediate support for those escaping the conflict brought on by the Russian invasion.