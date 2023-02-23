Robert Fisher of the Manx Ringing Group said: ‘I’ve been stunned by just how many Woodcock we have found using the thermal imager. We had expected to find some on wet pastures, but we have been taken aback to find them across such a variety of farmland habitats supported under the DEFA Agri-Environment Scheme. Areas of winter barley stubble where no pesticides have been used have been found to have a greater volume and variety of nocturnal wildlife than we anticipated, including woodcock, skylark, meadow pipit, song thrush and fieldfare. In fact, the 38 woodcock found on a single night is probably more than I’ve seen during the rest of my life!’