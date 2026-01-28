Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) has demanded answers over the spiralling payments made to Isle of Man Meats board members.
The total amount paid to board members in 2023 was £48,308 which actually went to down in 2024 to £42,288. However, that amount for last year has shot up to £96,091.
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) Minister Clare Barber provided the details following a written Tynwald question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge on the issue of board members’ pay.
Now, the MNFU has written to the chairman and board of directors of Isle of Man Meats and the DEFA Minister with a list of questions.
On a social media post, the MNFU said: ‘It could be considered reasonable to anticipate some payment to board members in return for taking on the responsibilities of a directorship, and time commitment.
‘However the significantly increasing expenditure, via invoices and a change to board members payments, needs further explanation. Who would sign off on a change to the structure of board members payments?
‘The board of the MNFU therefore ask the DEFA and the board of directors of IoM Meat to clearly evidence how the increased fees claimed by both the chairman and the directors have delivered tangible benefits and improvements to the operations of the plant, providing value for money to both the agricultural industry that relies on the plant, and the taxpayer.’
The MNFU is also asking what scrutiny has taken place on improvements made following the pay increases and whether any report on the plant’s performance has been published with any recommendations.
The MNFU added: ‘We hope to receive a response within a reasonable timeframe.’
The increase in IoM Meats board members’ pay comes despite butchers and other customers switching to UK suppliers, along with concerns over unreliable supplies and low-standard produce.
The FMA previously said: ‘If improvements were far above the costs incurred by these professional directors, then they could perhaps be condoned but unfortunately this does not seem to be the case.
‘The FMA, which is made up of five elected farmer members, a number of whom have been actively engaged in running the business prior to IoMMCL's takeover, is dismayed and shocked with the payment detail of what was provided in the written response to the tabled question by Julie Edge.
‘The farming industry is struggling to understand this particular level of expenditure and the consequential strain on the remaining DEFA budget.’