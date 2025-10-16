It’s also explained in more detail how the bull managed to escape.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning, when the Isle of Man Constabulary received reports shortly before 11am that a bull had escaped and was loose in the Tromode area, near Douglas.
Officers closed nearby roads and evacuated the area before confirming the animal had been ‘safely dispatched’ to protect the public.
Footage seen by Isle of Man Today and widely circulated online showed the animal, believed to be a Highland breed, being shot numerous times in a field close to Douglas Rugby Club, near Peel Road and the Quarterbridge roundabout.
In a statement issued earlier this week, Isle of Man Meats confirmed that the bull had escaped from its premises earlier in the day on Tuesday.
But in a fresh statement this evening (Thursday), the company said its preliminary review found ‘that the bull exited the vehicle via a side access panel, which is typically used for livestock inspection during transport.’
The statement continued: ‘At the time of the incident, the yard was active with vehicle movements, and the main gate was open to facilitate operations, providing an unintended route for the animal to exit the premises.’
The company said that, given the unforeseen nature of the event and the sequence of contributing factors, it had taken the ‘proactive step of referring itself for further review by an independent HSE and animal welfare specialist.’
‘This referral is part of our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We aim to ensure that all applicable regulations and operational practices are reviewed and, where necessary, strengthened to minimise the risk of similar incidents occurring in future.’
The Isle of Man Constabulary also issued further details about the incident.
The force said the bull, which had been due to be dispatched by staff from the Isle of Man Meat Plant, became extremely aggressive, placing experienced employees at significant risk.
Conventional methods to deal with the animal were unsuccessful, a spokesperson for the force said, and police were called for assistance.