Farming community pays tribute to the Queen
The farming community on the Isle of Man has paid tribute to the Queen.
President of the Manx National Farmers’ Union, Ean Parsons, said: ‘The Manx National Farmers Union were saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and wish to pay respects to Her Majesty.
‘We value Queen Elizabeth II’s constant support for agriculture, and all of her tireless work for rural communities. Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen has been a passionate advocate of agricultural and rural life, and was much respected by the farming community. Her Majesty leaves a legacy of unsurpassed dedication to duty and remarkable devotion to her country and the Commonwealth.
‘The Members of the Manx National Farmers Union wish to convey deepest condolences to the Royal Family.’
As Prince Charles, the new King was vocal in his support for rural life and, in particular, sustainable farming. His Duchy of Cornwall estate covers 52,449 hectares of land across 20 counties, mostly in the South West of England. It comprises arable and livestock farms, residential and commercial properties, as well as forests, rivers, quarries, and coastline.
As his eldest son and now heir to the throne, the estate will pass to the Duke of Cambridge who becomes Duke of Cornwall.
Speaking at a hedge laying contest earlier this year the then Prince Charles spoke about the importance of hedgerows.
In an interview with the BBC’s The One Show at the event, he said of hedges: ‘I’ve always felt they’re a vital part of the landscape.
‘They also hold the soil together in many ways, prevent erosion, flooding and they link up woods, and copses, and I think it’s so important to replant and try to restore the landscape.
‘They also provide essential biodiversity corridors for all the different insects and other creatures that live in them.’
Whilst other parts Britain have lost around half their hedgerows since the Second World War, the Isle of Man has a wealth of hedgerows. The island has smaller farms and fields with over 5,000km of hedgerows surrounding some 20,000 fields, which have an average size of just 2ha, compared to around 10ha in England. The majority of these are looked after and maintained by our farmers. The new Agri-Environment Scheme recognises and rewards the role Manx farmers play in preserving and protecting our countryside.
