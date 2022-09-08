Farming community pays tribute to the Queen

Whilst other parts Britain have lost around half their hedgerows since the Second World War, the Isle of Man has a wealth of hedgerows. The island has smaller farms and fields with over 5,000km of hedgerows surrounding some 20,000 fields, which have an average size of just 2ha, compared to around 10ha in England. The majority of these are looked after and maintained by our farmers. The new Agri-Environment Scheme recognises and rewards the role Manx farmers play in preserving and protecting our countryside.