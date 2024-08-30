A ban on imports of sheep, cattle and goats to the Isle of Man will remain in place amid confirmed reports of new bluetongue cases in the UK.
The cases are the first confirmed in the UK since March.
Bluetongue is a disease that affects ruminants (such as cattle, sheep, goats and deer) and camelids (such as alpacas and llamas).
It is spread by the bites of midges, and can cause infertility and breathing problems in animals.
However, it does not affect people or food safety, so meat and milk are safe to eat and drink.
Chief veterinary officer Amy Beckett said: ‘The disease can prove fatal for infected animals in the most severe cases.
‘Continuing to restrict the import of susceptible animals from Great Britain will significantly reduce the risk of an outbreak on the Isle of Man.
‘Farmers should continue to monitor their animals frequently for clinical signs, such as lameness, lesions in and around the mouth, and a loss of appetite, and report any concerns to DEFA immediately.’
Between November 2023, when livestock imports to the Isle of Man were suspended, and March 2024 there were 126 bluetongue cases in England, but the island remains disease free.
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘The department has moved quickly to safeguard Manx livestock and protect the island’s bluetongue disease-free status.
‘We have informed the farming community and will continue to advise them of any further developments.’