Staff at a cafe have extended its heartfelt thanks to members of the community after it experienced a surge of support.
In the run up to Remembrance Sunday, the Whistlestop café at Port Erin Train Station put out two collection boxes for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, with one box placed securely in the station waiting room.
However, the box was stolen on Thursday afternoon after its securing string was cut.
The café shared the news about the incident online, expressing sadness and confusion over the theft.
In their message, they reminded people that anyone in need of food or drink would have been offered it freely, with no need for theft, thanks to their ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative.
‘If you were hungry or needed a drink, we would have given you what you needed’, the post read.
‘We support many charities. But this hurts.’
The café also mentioned that CCTV footage from the station is being reviewed to identify the individual responsible.
Following the café's initial post last week, community members rallied to show their support.
Many customers stopped by to give additional donations to the Poppy Appeal, while others pledged to contribute directly to the Royal British Legion.
Over the weekend, the Whistlestop Café shared a follow-up post, thanking everyone who reached out with kind messages or donations, adding: ‘Out of a pretty rubbish situation comes something positive.’