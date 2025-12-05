Cooils Dairy is to end its milk round deliveries early next year, bringing an end to more than 75 years of doorstep services in the south of the island.
The family business said the decision followed lengthy discussion and consideration and will allow it to focus fully on the farming side of its operation.
It said significant investment would have been required to continue retailing.
Juan Hargraves said: ‘We’ve been proud to provide fresh, locally produced milk to our customers for many years. While it is the right time for us to refocus on farming, we’re grateful for the loyalty and support we’ve received from our community.’
Cooils Dairy has been a member of the Isle of Man Creamery farmers’ cooperative for many years. Even while bottling its own milk, the business has continued to send milk to the Creamery and receive the benefits of membership. Around 80 per cent of the milk produced by the dairy is currently supplied to the Creamery each year.
From February 1, 2026, all milk produced by Cooils Dairy will go to the Isle of Man Creamery, which will process, package and distribute it as part of its Island-wide delivery rounds.
Mr Hargraves said: ‘We’ve loved our time delivering to our customers and building relationships within the community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years, and we’re sure to still bump into you all around the South.’
The business will make its final deliveries on 31 January 2026.