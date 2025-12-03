As the Isle of Man enters the heart of the festive season, the call to shop local resonates more strongly than ever.
From a warm and inviting hospitality venue, to a florist bringing vibrant colour to the winter months, and an art gallery showcasing the island’s rich creative talent, each business offers something distinctive and undeniably Manx.
Together, they demonstrate that choosing local is more than a transaction; it is a recognition of the people, passion and sense of place that make Christmas on the Isle of Man truly special.
In partnership with Love Manx - the island’s leading advocate for supporting home-grown talent and independent enterprise - we are highlighting three Manx businesses that exemplify the spirit and resilience of our local community.
Pink Seaweed Gallery
On Ramsey’s iconic Flower Building corner, painted boldly in teal and wrapped in Manx wildflowers, sits Pink Seaweed.
A local art gallery that has quickly become a heartbeat of the island’s creative community. Its vibrant exterior hints at what lies inside: a space overflowing with originality, warmth and stories.
Owner Leanne Higgins describes Pink Seaweed as something deeply personal.
‘Pink Seaweed started in a tiny space during a really hard time in my life,’ she explains. ‘It began as a small idea to support local artists properly, and it grew because people wanted a place that felt creative, warm and real.’
Now based in the historic Flower Building, the gallery is heading into its third Christmas, which will be its first in the beautiful new space, with its impact continuing to grow. Since opening in 2023, Pink Seaweed has worked with more than 140 Manx artists, giving a platform to well-known names and emerging makers alike.
‘We’ve got well-known Manx artists and some you won’t have heard of yet. That’s what makes it so cool,’ Higgins says.
Pink Seaweed stands apart because it stocks only Manx-made pieces - nothing bought in, nothing mass-produced. Inside, visitors will find original art, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, woodwork and handmade treasures they simply won’t see anywhere else.
‘Everything inside is designed and created on the island by our lovely creative Manxies,’ Higgins emphasises. ‘We don’t buy anything in.’
But Pink Seaweed isn’t just a shop; it’s a gathering place. ‘People don’t just come in to buy something,’ she says. ‘They come in for the chat, the stories and to feel part of something creative and local.’
Higgins is clear about the gallery’s ethos: no trends, no throwaway culture, just meaningful pieces made to last.
‘We live in an instant-buy culture. Pink Seaweed is the opposite of that. It’s a buy-now, love-forever kind of place,’ she explains.
Fair pay is central to her mission too. ‘If you want cheap, we’re not for you. I work closely with every artist to make sure they value their skills.’
As an artist, designer, consultant and mum of four, Higgins is passionate about championing real human creativity at a time when digital shortcuts dominate. ‘AI is closing the door to entry-level creative jobs, so it matters to me to be loud and unapologetic about how important real creativity is.’
With Ramsey’s indie high street thriving, Pink Seaweed has become a proud part of the town’s growing artistic identity.
For Higgins, supporting local isn’t just about buying Manx, it’s about reconnecting with the joy of real shopping. ‘The quirks, the people, the old-school community feel… things have got to change or we’ll drown in stuff that means nothing.’
Pink Seaweed is proof that when a community values creativity, something extraordinary can grow.
Fork It
Douglas café Fork It is getting into the festive spirit as it approaches its second anniversary on 7 December. For owner Sarah Jones, the milestone is both a celebration and a reminder of the pressures facing small local businesses as they head into the busy Christmas period.
Fork It has launched a new festive menu which changes daily, with updates shared across its social media pages every Monday. One item, however, is already a seasonal staple: the café’s giant Yorkshire puddings, served every Tuesday in the lead-up to Christmas.
‘We do one with sausage and mash, crispy onions and stuffing, and a festive one with turkey, bacon, cranberry and a date-gravy dipping sauce,’ says Jones.
Other highlights include a hearty festive baguette packed with turkey, roast ham, stuffing, cranberry and pigs in blankets - a lunchtime favourite that is bound to make your tummy rumble just thinking about it.
The café has been a popular addition to the Douglas food scene since opening almost two years ago.
Jones says supporting local producers has always been central to how Fork It operates. ‘Local businesses are the backbone of the town. We employ local people, and we also use other local businesses. For us, that means Noa’s, Ross Bakery, Allansons and Manx Creamery. We try to source as much Manx produce as we can.’
‘You can’t do it for everything, but supporting local instead of big UK brands is so important.’
However, like many high-street traders, Fork It has noticed the effects of changing shopping habits and tighter household budgets.
Even so, owner Sarah remains optimistic about the important role local shops continue to play.
Sarah believes that by choosing to shop locally and work together, Manx businesses can continue to thrive. She hopes that a stronger sense of community support will help protect the vitality of the high street and keep independent traders at the heart of the Island’s towns.
Fork It is currently open 8am–2.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am–1pm on Saturdays and is expanding its services to include private hire for events such as baby showers. The café, which employs five full-time and one part-time staff, is also considering opening on selected Sundays to offer festive sandwiches for those who can’t get into town during the week.
As the Island continues to promote its ‘shop local’ message, Jones says the sentiment couldn’t be clearer.
‘Keeping the high street alive depends on people choosing local,’ she says.
The Flower Studio by Heidi Baker
Since first opening in 2009, The Flower Studio by Heidi has steadily grown into one of the Island’s most recognisable eco-conscious florists.
Now proudly based in Port Erin, owner Heidi has shaped her business around sustainability, craftsmanship and community with values she believes set her shop apart in an age of fast, disposable retail.
‘We try and run our business as sustainably as possible,’ Heidi explains. ‘We don’t use any plastic packaging or floral foam anymore, and we try to source local materials where possible, or British.’
For her, environmentally mindful choices have always been integral, from the flowers themselves to the wide range of plant-themed gifts she sells. In addition to bouquets and arrangements, the shop offers soaps, ceramics, ornaments and items handmade either in-store or by local artists.
One of her biggest challenges comes from the rise of ultra-cheap online retailers. ‘You can get cheaper versions of everything I sell on places like Shein or Temu,’ she says.
‘But when people come into the shop and pick things up in person, they can tell the quality is there and that it’s worth the extra money.’
Heidi’s floristry journey began unexpectedly. Working at a car hire company at the airport, she realised she had reached a dead end in terms of progression. Encouraged by her manager to explore further study, she flipped through what was then the thick UCAS course catalogue.
‘Floristry sounded like something I could do for a few years.’
She went on to study in Chelmsford, and took inspiration from the rustic, environmentally conscious London flower shop where she completed work experience.
Returning to the Island, she decided to bring that ethos home and opened her own shop.
The Flower Studio has moved several times - from a small shop at Tynwald Mills, to an industrial unit in Douglas, to a home studio during the pandemic.
Settling in Port Erin two years ago, Heidi speaks highly of the seaside town and is thankful for her experience so far.
‘It’s the nicest area I’ve had my business in,’ Heidi says. ‘There’s a really lovely community. Kids come in after school to look around, and people always pop in to say hello.’
Shopping local, she says, means everything.
‘It’s the difference between me staying in business or not. When people choose to come into the shop, they get an experience. The smells, the textures, the advice. You don’t get that online.’
Alongside fresh flowers, The Flower Studio runs popular workshops, including Christmas wreath-making sessions complete with mince pies and mulled wine. Customers can also buy individual materials and follow the shop’s YouTube tutorial at home.
The shop opens Tuesday to Friday, 10am–2.30pm, and Saturdays 10am–4pm, with an online store available outside of hours. Heidi runs the business herself with support from a part-time employee and seasonal freelancers.
As you plan your Christmas shopping, why not swap scrolling for strolling? Visiting local shops, cafés and venues offers the kind of warm, personal experience you simply don’t get online. Enjoy friendly faces, expert advice and the festive atmosphere that makes the season feel truly special.
'For inspiration and ideas, follow lovemanx.im on social media.’