The opening date for a new deli on Prospect Hill in Douglas has been announced.
‘Nourish’ will open its doors on Monday, March 3, with customers being able to place orders online from Friday, February 28.
Founder Andy Hardy, who owned the ‘GoodStuff’ restaurant in Ramsey, has said that the deli’s main offering will be a variety of ‘food boxes’, boasting protein counts between 27g and 65g - all of which will be between roughly 250 and 550 calories per box.
For the deli’s launch, it will run with an offering of 12 boxes with vegan and vegetarian alternatives.
Options will include: salmon and dill fishcakes with cauliflower rice, kale, green beans, egg and spinach; homemade lean steak meatballs with a roasted tomato and basil sauce with oven roasted gnocchi; chicken, bacon and ranch high protein burritos; and slow roasted barbecue chicken with oven roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes with kale and spinach.
The boxes are a full meal and will range from between £9.50 to £12.50.
The new deli will also be offering a delivery service to Douglas offices, companies and gyms that they have partnered with, and also hope to soon introduce a home-delivery service in the evenings.
In a fresh update posted on Facebook, Andy said: ‘All our lovely labels for the boxes have now arrived, and we have our own bar codes so they tie in with the “MyFitnessPal” app - you can simply scan the boxes and it will be uploaded into your phone.
‘Our opening hours will be 8am until 4pm from Monday to Friday, then 10am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
‘We have seating for 35 people and serve delicious coffees, lattes, pancake stacks, overnight oat pots, glorious salads and loads of other delicious healthy treats.
‘We can’t wait to get open and trading, and we hope to see you soon!’