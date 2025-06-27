A new bus service linking some of the Isle of Man’s most scenic and historically significant locations is set to launch in time for the summer holidays.
Bus Vannin has announced plans for a new Route 85, which will provide a direct connection between Peel, Foxdale, the Airport, Castletown, Port Erin (via Shore Road), Port St Mary, Cregneash, and The Sound.
The route is introduced following public outcry over the loss of the previous service to Cregneash and The Sound, which was axed in 2023 after being deemed financially unsustainable.
At the time, the No. 28 route was cut after the government reported it cost around £220 per day to run while generating just £33 in daily revenue.
Despite this, the decision sparked significant community backlash.
A petition calling for the reinstatement of the route gained over 2,000 signatures, though only about 800 met Manx petitioning criteria.
The stretch of road from Port Erin to The Sound is regarded as one of the island’s most picturesque, offering panoramic views of the rugged coastline and Calf of Man.
It also passes through Cregneash, a living village that serves as the island’s oldest open-air folk museum, offering visitors a glimpse into 19th-century Manx life.
The new service aims not only to support tourism but to address gaps in public transport identified in a recent Bus Vannin review.
In particular, residents in Foxdale and those seeking direct access to the Airport from the west of the island raised concerns about limited options.
According to the Department of Infrastructure, the Route 85 service is planned to operate seven days a week, year round, subject to approval from the Road Transport Licensing Committee.
Once implemented, the service will be closely monitored and could be adapted depending on uptake.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood welcomed the announcement, saying: ‘I am delighted that Bus Vannin are able to introduce this route.
‘Connecting the west of the island and Foxdale directly to the airport and onwards to Cregneash and the Sound is good news for residents and visitors to our island.’
If approved, the service is expected to launch before the start of the school summer holidays.