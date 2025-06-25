The discovery, which led to a significant emergency response and the closure of Derbyhaven Road in Castletown, was made last Friday, June 20.
Contractors working on a drainage project at the Isle of Man Airport’s runway unearthed the items, prompting an immediate safety assessment by emergency services.
Staff from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene to ensure the area was secure, initially describing the call-out as a ‘chemical incident.’
They were supported by the Isle of Man Constabulary, the ambulance service, emergency planning officers, health and safety representatives, civil defence, and airport executives.
A cordon was also put in place for the ‘safety of the crews at the scene’ and members of the public were advised not to travel to Derbyhaven unless it was absolutely necessary to do so while the road was shut.
Late on Friday, a spokesperson from Isle of Man Government said that investigations into the chemical incident would over the weekend but urged members of the public not to be alarmed.
However, on an update issued on Wednesday morning, police confirmed the items were disposed of safely and under controlled conditions by a UK-based specialist team on Saturday, 21 June.
Derbyhaven Road was reopened late on Friday night.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: 'Initial observations of the items gave concern that there was a possible risk to the public in the immediate area, and the area was cordoned off, resulting in the closure of Derbyhaven Road, until further tests and expert advice had been sought from UK partners.'
Despite the disturbance at Derbyhaven, which is situated towards the rear of the Isle of Man airport’s runway, all flights to and from Ronaldsway remained unaffected and passengers were told to arrive at the airport at the usual time on Friday.
However, some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes and access to a number of local businesses was temporarily restricted as a precaution.
Two contractors who had close contact with the items were taken to Noble’s Hospital for check-ups and were discharged the same day.
The area remained under police and Civil Defence security overnight on Friday until the items could be removed. Full access to properties was restored once it was deemed safe.
Police now believe the items were likely a type of phosphorous device left over from the mid-20th century, possibly dating back to the 1940s.
Further investigations will be carried out in conjunction with the contractors involved, the Department of Infrastructure, and health and safety officers.
Both the Isle of Man Constabulary and the Department of Infrastructure have thanked local residents and businesses for their cooperation.
'We thank those affected for their patience and understanding while safety checks and specialist disposal took place,' the statement added.