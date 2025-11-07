A new island-made chocolate bar has been launched in honour of one of Ramsey’s most recognisable residents - a ginger cat named Thomas, whose journey from a shy stray to a town-wide celebrity has captured hearts across the island.
The Thomas Chocolate Bar, commissioned by local business Farmers Combine and crafted by Victory Farm Kitchen, is a limited-edition confection described as ‘sweet, comforting, and unmistakably Manx’.
The proceeds will go toward Thomas’s ongoing care and to support island animal welfare initiatives, reflecting the community spirit that has surrounded the cat since his discovery six years ago.
Thomas’s story began at Farmers Combine, a long-established agricultural and home supplies store in Ramsey. Staff first discovered the kitten curled up among grain sacks - timid, scruffy, and determined to stay.
‘We found him here at Farmers Combine, just a tiny thing hiding among the pallets,’ said Mark Corrin, a member of the Farmers Combine team.
‘Within a week he had us all wrapped round his paw. He made Farmers Combine his kingdom.’
Since those early days, Thomas has become heavily involved in the store’s daily life - greeting customers at the counter, napping on feed sacks, and supervising deliveries with what staff describe as ‘a furry foreman’s authority’.
Yet even from the beginning, it was clear that Thomas’s curiosity extended far beyond the shop’s walls.
Over the years, his gentle patrols have taken him across Ramsey’s high street, into cafés, salons and other local businesses. One of his favorite stops is Copy Cat on Parliament Street, where he can often be seen curled up in the window, watching passersby or greeting familiar faces.
‘He’s got this calm confidence,’ Mark added. ‘You’ll see him stroll into Copy Cat like he owns the place and somehow, no one minds.’
Thomas’s adventures soon extended beyond the streets of Ramsey to social media, where his official Facebook page, managed by Suzanne Young and Dawn Barlow, has gained more than 1,500 followers.
The page serves as a community diary - filled with sightings, photos, and kind messages from those who have encountered Thomas during their day.
Through the page, his supporters have raised awareness and funds for other cats in need across the Isle of Man, turning Thomas’s fame into tangible help for the wider animal community.
The new Thomas Chocolate Bar was conceived as both a celebration and a fundraiser. Farmers Combine commissioned the special edition in partnership with Victory Farm Kitchen, a local producer known for its handcrafted Manx treats.
The packaging features Thomas’s image and a nod to his origins among the grain sacks.
Mark said: ‘He’s brought joy to everyone he meets. We’re proud he started with us, and even prouder to see how far he’s gone.’
To find out more about Thomas and his travels, you can visit the ‘Thomas - The Ramsey Town Cat’ Facebook page.