A heart-warming festive event celebrating creativity, community, and the cosy spirit of the season will return in Peel this weekend.
Artreach Studios’ ‘Christmas Hygge’ is now in its eighth year.
The much-loved meet-the-maker artisan shopping experience takes place across four indoor venues in Peel: Sailors Shelter, Pilates Isle of Man, House of Manannan and Artreach Studios itself.
This year introduces Sailors Shelter on East Quay as the newest venue.
Transformed into a welcoming haven adorned with festive decorations, it captures the essence of ‘hygge’ which is the Danish concept of warmth, comfort, and simple pleasures.
Sailors Shelter has been a community building in Peel since 1876 - where sailors and fishermen took refuge when they were stranded or couldn't go to sea; providing a safe space of shelter and warmth - meaning it fits perfectly into the ‘hygge’ theme.
Each venue offers a unique experience. Pilates Isle of Man on the quayside combines wellness and festive charm, the House of Manannan provides a captivating cultural setting within its museum foyer and Artreach Studios in the Old Gasworks on Mill Road continues to shine as a creative hub for local artists and small businesses.
There will be more than 30 artisan stalls which will feature an inspiring selection of handcrafted gifts, from jewellery, fine art, and illustration to textiles, candles, sustainable beauty products, and delicious baked treats. Visitors can also enjoy tasty offerings from local food favourites The Parish Pantry and Filbey’s Little Food Shack.
The event opens with a launch night on Friday, November 14 (5 to 8.30pm) and continues on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 4.30pm each day, with Sailors Shelter closing at 2.30pm on Sunday.