The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) is looking to recruit a chair and several non-executive directors to join the board of the Isle of Man Meat Company.
Applications opened on Tuesday (March 10), with the department encouraging individuals who can help deliver a long-term strategic plan for the island’s meat processing facility to come forward.
The abattoir, located in Tromode, is the only facility of its kind in the Isle of Man, and plays a key role in the local food supply chain by providing a link between farmers and consumers and offering a route to market for livestock reared in the island.
A spokesperson from the company commented: ‘We are at a pivotal moment.
‘A significant transformation programme is already underway, with a clear focus on improving production, sales and commercial performance and on reducing reliance on government subsidy.’
The new chair and non-executive directors will be expected to provide independent oversight and strategic guidance to the senior management team, while offering constructive challenge and bringing a range of complementary skills to the board.
Tim Cowsill, chief officer for DEFA, said: ‘The island's meat plant is strategically important to the island's agriculture sector; it sits at the heart of DEFA's agricultural strategy and food security plan, and is crucial to the island's ability to produce and supply its own meat.
‘This is a business in the middle of a real and ambitious transformation, and the people who join this board will play a direct role in shaping its future.
‘I would like to thank the current board for their commitment and for stepping in to support the plant during a difficult time of transition.’
Interested candidates should send a CV and cover letter marked ‘Non-Executive Director – IOMMCL’ to [email protected] or by post to Thie Slieau Whallian, Foxdale Road, St Johns, Isle of Man, IM4 3AS.
Applications must be received before midnight on Sunday, March 29.