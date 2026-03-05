More driver and vehicle services will become available online from March 31 as part of a government programme to modernise public services.
From that date, services currently provided at Isle of Man Post Office counters will cease - and residents will instead be able to access services either online, in person at designated locations, or by post.
The changes form part of a wider digital expansion led by the Department of Infrastructure aimed at making transactions simpler, faster and more convenient, with online access allowing residents to complete applications and notifications securely at any time without needing to travel or queue.
From March 31, additional services available through the government’s online portal will include vehicle ownership transfers between buyers and sellers, individual vehicle registrations, and requests to change a vehicle registration mark, including personalised plates.
These will join services already available online, such as driving licence renewals, duplicate licence applications, vehicle tax payments without a renewal code, updating personal details, upgrading a provisional licence to a full licence, and requesting duplicate vehicle documents.
The government now expects all driver and vehicle services to be available online by August this year.
Residents who prefer in-person transactions will still be able to access services at the Vehicle Test Centre. Some processes - including scrapping or exporting a vehicle, certain medical-related licence applications, and exchanging foreign licences - will remain counter-only until August.
Digital assistance will also be available at the Vehicle Test Centre and a new ‘Get Online Centre’ at the Sea Terminal.
A spokesperson from the DoI commented: ‘This modernisation programme forms part of the Government’s wider Efficiencies and Change Programme and is expected to deliver annual savings of approximately £675,000, supporting continued investment in improved services that are simpler, faster and more cost-effective.’