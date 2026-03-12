Prospero Facilities Services has acquired Descon Ltd, a Tromode-based supplier of office interior and storage solutions.
Announcing the move, a Prospero spokesperson said: ‘The acquisition brings together two well-established island businesses and strengthening the group’s capability in office interiors, storage solutions and commercial refurbishment.
‘The acquisition also marks another chapter in Prospero’s growth in the island and brings together two businesses that have worked closely together for many years.
‘Descon has built a strong reputation locally for delivering high-quality commercial interiors, bespoke storage solutions and refurbishment projects.
‘The company has also been a trusted subcontractor and supplier to Prospero for more than 20 years, making the move a natural evolution of an already well-established working relationship.’
As part of the transition, the Descon team will join the wider Prospero group and be based at Prospero’s headquarters at nearby Sailmaker House in Carrs Lane.
Managing director of Prospero Facilities Services Matt Smith said: ‘We are very pleased to welcome Descon into the Prospero group.
‘They have built an excellent reputation in the Isle of Man and have been a valued partner to our business for many years.
‘This acquisition allows us to bring their expertise fully into the group, strengthening our ability to deliver high quality interiors, refurbishment and storage solutions alongside our wider facilities management services.’
Established in the island in 2004, Prospero also has offices in Jersey and Guernsey.
In 2017 it took over the Strand Group and in 2021 Manx Control Systems.
The company say the latest move reflects this ongoing strategy to expand its service offering while investing in established local businesses with strong reputations and skilled teams.