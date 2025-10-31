A farm in Jurby has been transformed into a sea of orange and autumnal magic over half term as hundreds of families celebrated Hop-Tu-Naa at Bertie’s Farm Pumpkin Festival.
The annual event, which has run across much of October, sees children and adults alike flock to the farm for pumpkin picking, carving and a host of spooky seasonal surprises.
Tractor and trailer rides take visitors on a haunting journey to Bertie’s very own ‘haunted house’, while those who prefer to keep their feet on solid ground enjoyed indoor and outdoor games, tasty homemade treats and photo opportunities across the site.
Described by organisers as ‘a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family’, the festival features something for everyone, from tiny tots in costumes to adults reliving their childhood autumns.
There were pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, from miniature gourds perfect for decorations to giant carving pumpkins destined for doorstep displays.
‘Whether you're pumpkin picking, carving, or hopping on a spooky tractor ride, it's the perfect day to soak up the autumn vibes,’ the team posted on social media.
‘It’s been an incredible few weeks, thank you to everyone who visited. You make Bertie’s Farm such a special place.’
Visitors have praised the event for its ‘family-friendly atmosphere’, ‘stunning backdrop’ and welcoming approach, even dogs on leads were invited to join the fun.
With Hop-Tu-Naa falling today (October 31), the festival provides a fitting way to mark the Manx celebration.
As the final pumpkins were picked and carved, Bertie’s Farm thanked the community for another successful year of ‘fresh air, happy faces, and plenty of farm fun’.
If you visited or want to see what all the fuss was about, Bertie’s Farm has shared photographs showing happy children and families having fun on their Facebook page: Bertie’s Farm.