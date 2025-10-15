The Isle of Man is the only entire nation to boast UNESCO Biosphere status, reflecting it is a special place for people and nature. In our regular feature, authors from different walks of Manx life offer a personal perspective on #MyBiosphere. This month, Sarah Comish from the Manx Farmers Union writes:
Growing up on a farm in the Isle of Man, the concept of a biosphere wasn’t on the radar. Long before the island became recognised for it, we were unwittingly living it; and the freedom was great, it completely belonged to us.
For me, the biosphere isn’t solely nature - it is our shared history and culture, and the ability to give our own children that sense of belonging, safety and freedom.
My childhood was shaped by a close-knit farming community. Everyone around us already knew what they were doing: what land you had, and how best to manage and produce from it.
Much of the network of family farms has declined over my lifetime, but its strong sense of community is still there. As General Secretary of the Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU), that early sense of belonging has evolved into something more deliberate - a commitment to protect the agricultural environment that I grew up in.
Farming is the keystone of our Biosphere. It is not just a means of production; it’s a bond with the land. On the Isle of Man scale is smaller and connections run deeper.
When other countries expanded field sizes to maximise production, our traditional, small fields were retained, and those traditional hedge boundaries continue to be protected to this day.
Farmers are not often minded to shout about it, but they continue to shape and protect the landscape that is so highly prized, underpinning the community that we celebrate.
This is why food security and environmental stewardship are inseparable. Local food production systems, rooted in sustainability, are incredibly valuable, even more so in times of economic, climatic, or geopolitical instability.
When we support Manx-grown produce and livestock, we’re not only eating better and reducing food miles; we’re reinforcing a resilient supply chain.
Farming provides the foundation of our economic wellbeing. Agriculture supports jobs far beyond the farm gate: in processing, distribution, retail, tourism, and even education.
If we really want to protect our Biosphere, we cannot afford to lose agriculture and our independent food production.
Making our Biosphere truly successful will not be achieved by allowing external forces to direct or control how our land is used and managed, but by respecting and protecting the existing livelihoods, communities, and historic culture that defines the Isle of Man.
The Manx National Farmers Union has a new ‘countryside membership’ option, for those that want to learn more about, and support Manx Farming and Food. Keep an eye out for our new website that will launch in the next few weeks or contact me direct by emailing [email protected] or phoning 662204 for more details.
To find out more about UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, or to apply to be a partner, visit www.biosphere.im or email [email protected]