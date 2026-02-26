Manx National Heritage has invited visitors to experience the world’s largest exhibition of works by celebrated Manx artist and designer Archibald Knox for the final time this weekend.
‘KNOX: Order & Beauty’ at the Manx Museum is set to come to a close on Sunday, March 1.
Many of these works have rarely been seen in public before, with contributions from private collectors and museums across the British Isles, including the V&A, the Peartree Collection and Titus Omega.
Guest speakers Dr Stephen Martin, Anthony Bernbaum and Paul Carter Robinson also presented talks at the exhibition about Knox and his illustrious career.
Pauline Wall, head of operations for Manx National Heritage, commented: ‘KNOX: Order & Beauty has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary talent of Archibald Knox.
‘We are thrilled by the response from visitors on and off the island and are encouraging anyone who has not yet seen the exhibition to come and experience it, or to return for one last look at these world-class works.’
The exhibition forms part of the wider ‘Isle of Knox’ campaign, which has featured talks, workshops, and walks celebrating Knox’s life and work.
Visitors can also explore the landscapes that inspired him and view exclusive Knox memorabilia and original works available at the Manx Museum shop.
Speaking about Knox and his work, a spokesperson from the Manx National Heritage commented: ‘Born on the Isle of Man in 1864, Knox was profoundly inspired by the island’s natural beauty, as well as its Celtic and Norse heritage.
‘These are elements that are evident in his beautiful designs, which continue to be cherished and sought after worldwide.
‘After studying and teaching art in the Isle of Man, Knox’s career took him to London, where his collaborations with the Silver Studio and Liberty & Co. transformed him into a pioneer of modern design.
‘Blending the Arts and Crafts movement, Art Nouveau, Modernism and Celtic Revival, Knox created a distinctive style that transformed the design landscape of his era.
‘Knox’s legacy – as an innovative artist, designer and teacher - continues to resonate across the world, and his Celtic-inspired works are now synonymous with Manx art and culture.
‘Locally, he taught at Ramsey Grammar School, encouraging his students to follow the principle of “aim at order, hope for beauty”.’
Chris Hobdell, founder of the Archibald Knox Forum, added: ‘It has been an honour to work with Manx National Heritage in curating the outstanding exhibition.
‘Knox was inspired by the Isle of Man’s culture, history, and scenery, and it is only here that his work can truly be understood. We warmly thank all the private collectors, supporters, and members of the Forum whose generosity and dedication have made this exhibition possible.’
Admission to the exhibition is free, with donations welcome.