An event celebrating international culture is set to make a triumphant return to the Isle of Man.
Organisers of the ‘Global Village’ were forced to pull the plug on last year’s due to a lack of funding.
But the mini festival is back with a bang in 2024 and is set to be staged on Tynwald Day.
Hosted by the One World Centre charity, the Global Village looks to celebrate a variety of cultures and bring a ‘global perspective’ to the Manx national day’s celebrations.
As well as marking the many different cultures represented in the Isle of Man, the charity says the event will include a mixture of food, music, song and dance from all around the world and will ‘highlight the work of charities and groups to make our planet a fairer and more sustainable place for everyone’.
Held in the Arboretum at St John’s from 10am to 4pm on Friday, July 5, there will be a variety of food stalls offering dishes from Africa, Asia and other parts of Europe.
There will also be a stage with bands and performances, which will include a visiting brass quintet from the Faroe Islands named ‘KOJAK’.
Bands will include the likes of Clash Voar and The Mollag Band, while Roger Sleight will play the didgeridoo, Christa will play his harp and Annie Pearce will perform with a hand pan.
The ‘Rhythm of Bulgaria’ dance group will also take to the stage as well as a form of Chinese dancing.
Stalls will also be held throughout the village by charities and organisations such as Friends of the Earth, the Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx Birdlife, Earthscope, Ripple Effect, Leprosy Mission (Isle of Man branch) and Christian Aid amongst many others.
This year’s Global Village has been supported by money from the Isle of Man Government’s International Development Education and Awareness Raising grant.
This follows the cancellation of the event last year because of a lack of funding.
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘We are delighted to be able to bring back the Global Village event which has been enjoyed by so many people over the years.
‘It is a great family day out with lots of interesting things to do and has a fantastic festival-type atmosphere.
‘We are always looking for ways to raise awareness of other cultures and global issues that affect everyone, and this is a great way to bring people together in a relaxed and friendly environment.’
Wendy added that it was ‘very sad’ that the event couldn’t go ahead last year.
She said: ‘It was a huge shame we had to miss it due to a lack of funding, but we’re glad that we’ve got the opportunity to do it again this year.
‘It’s a great initiative for likeminded people to come together and share the day. There’s roughly 150 different nationalities based in the island, and it brings cultures together to share the enjoyment and pride of being in the island.
‘Before last year, it was getting bigger and more popular every year. Weather permitting, it’s bound to be a great day.’
The Global Village is free to enter and can be accessed from points on the main Tynwald fairfield as well as by Glen Mooar Road which runs from Tynwald Hill to Tynwald Mills.
It can also be reached from the Arboretum car park, although there is no public car parking allowed there on the day.