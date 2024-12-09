Farmers braved the bad weather to help clean-up the trail of disruption left by Storm Darragh over the weekend.
The storm brought winds of 80mph to the shores of the Isle of Man, downing trees, disrupting supplies and leaving a trail of damage in its wake.
But despite the disruption, the island’s farming community once again proved its resilience and dedication.
While many naturally sought shelter from the storm, Manx farmers were out in force, clearing roads, helping neighbours, and ensuring the safety of both people and livestock.
In a weekend that also saw the annual Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run take place, and event which lit-up the island on Friday night and again during a rescheduled Sunday parade, farmers tackled the challenges before them head-on.
Their efforts ranged from clearing storm-blocked roads to delivering essentials.
One farming family even welcomed new life into the world.
At Ballamoar Farm in Patrick, the Goodwin family braved the storm to help deliver a heifer calf, aptly named Dara after the storm itself.
A Facebook post read from the farm read: ‘Farm life really does stop for nothing!’ alongside a photo of the healthy newborn, highlighting the unyielding commitment of Manx farmers to their work, no matter the conditions.
Meanwhile, at Ballamodha Mooar in Ballasalla, The Coole Farmers faced storm damage but didn’t let it deter them.
After securing their own farm, they turned their efforts to clearing fallen trees on the Ballamodha Straight - a vital road in the south of the island.
Their actions ensured that emergency vehicles and essential traffic could pass through. ‘Not all heroes wear capes’, they wrote in a post, adding, ‘It’s still absolutely wild out there tonight, but super satisfying to see we made a positive difference!’
The weekend’s events also brought the importance of supporting local food producers into sharp focus.
The Isle of Man Creamery highlighted the impact of the storm on imported goods and praised farmers for ensuring stocks of essential goods remained available.
‘The weather over the last couple of days has meant travel cancellations and disruption to the supply of imported stock’, their post read.
‘This only highlights the importance of continuing to support local food and drink producers.’
Farmers across the island have long been pillars of the Manx community, and their response to Storm Darragh reinforced this role.
From ensuring roads were passable to maintaining food supply chains, they exemplified resilience, teamwork, and a commitment to their neighbours.
As the island now recovers from Storm Darragh, their efforts serve as a reminder of the vital role local agriculture plays in the Manx community.