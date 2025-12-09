A road in the capital has been closed this afternoon after debris was reported falling from rooftops as Storm Bram continues to impact the island.
Atholl Street in Douglas was shut shortly after 4pm, with officers diverting traffic either up Upper Church Street or down Church Street from Prospect Hill.
Footage and images from the scene appear to show material falling from the roofs of nearby businesses as severe winds persist across the island.
While the red weather warning for coastal overtopping has now expired, a fresh amber warning for storm-force winds remains in place until at least 6pm.
Gusts are still reaching around 65mph, with emergency services urging the public to take care and avoid exposed areas.
Atholl Street is one of several routes currently closed due to the storm.
Police have issued an updated list of road closures, including West Baldwin Road at the junction with Mount Rule Road, where trees are down, The A18 Mountain Road, Strathallan Crescent to Port Jack, Gansey Promenade and Castletown Promenade.
In addition, at 4.28pm police warned that the roof of Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) in Peel is coming off, and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.
Officers have also reported that part of a shelter roof has come down onto the carriageway on Mooragh Promenade in Ramsey, with drivers again urged to stay clear.
Storm Bram has caused significant disruption throughout Tuesday, with roads closed, roofs damaged, and strong winds continuing to affect travel and coastal areas.
Emergency services are asking residents to remain cautious until conditions begin to ease later this evening.