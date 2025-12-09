Flights to and from Ronaldsway have been disrupted by the impending arrival of Storm Bram.
Of the seven scheduled departures today (Tuesday), at the moment only two are are set to depart - the easyJet 3pm flight to Liverpool and the 7.20pm to Gatwick.
Of the arrivals, only the corresponding flights from Liverpool and Gatwick are expected to land.
It comes as the island braces for the red weather alert for storm force winds and coastal overtopping, coming into force at 1pm.
Gusts of up to 75mph are expected.
You can keep up to date with all the latest information as Storm Bram hits on our dedicated live blog HERE.