Port Erin’s Kerroo Brewing Company has been shortlisted for ‘Best New Independent Brewery’ at the prestigious SIBA Business Awards 2025, often referred to as the ‘Oscars of the beer industry’.
The award recognises outstanding independent breweries across the British Isles, with winners set to be announced at the BeerX trade show in Liverpool on March 19.
Kerroo Brewing Company, which officially opened its doors last year, recently celebrated its first anniversary with a weekend of live music and food.
The brewery, housed in the former commissioners’ depot in Port Erin, has quickly established itself as a popular community venue for beer lovers and families alike.
Co-founder Elizabeth Townsend said: ‘To be shortlisted by SIBA for this industry award, the weekend of our first birthday, is really a testament to the community we have built over the last twelve months.
‘We’re looking forward to putting on a big celebration over the coming weekend and saying thank you to those who have thrown their support behind us since we opened the doors a year ago.’
Fellow co-founder Nick Scarffe added: ‘We’re delighted that our beers and taproom have been so well-received by the Manx public, and look forward to further building on the success of our first year as we head into the summer season.’
Kerroo’s range includes traditional and modern beer styles such as pale ales, lagers, stouts, porters, and bitters, brewed in a 1000L on-site brewhouse in the former Port Erin Commissioners depot off Droghadfayle Road.
Its beers are stocked at venues across the island, including Grain & Vine in Douglas, Smoky Sam’s in Castletown and The Whitehouse in Peel.
The winners of the SIBA Business Awards will be announced next week at BeerX UK, hosted by beer journalist and Sunday Times columnist Pete Brown.