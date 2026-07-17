The Isle of Man Creamery has been recognised on the world stage after winning two category trophies at one of the dairy industry's most respected international competitions.
The Creamery picked up two gongs at the 2026 International Cheese and Dairy Awards, which attracted more than 4,500 entries from producers across the UK and around the world.
Its Vintage Cheddar was awarded the DSM Trophy for the Best Single Vintage Creamery/Block Cheddar, while its Mature Cheddar with Peppercorn claimed the Cheese Company Trophy for the Champion Modern British/Irish Cheese.
Established in 1897, the International Cheese and Dairy Awards is one of the world's longest-running and most prestigious cheese competitions. This year's entries were judged over two days by around 250 industry experts.
Stephen Keeley, interim managing director of Isle of Man Creamery, welcomed the recognition.
He said: ‘We're incredibly proud to receive these awards. To be recognised at one of the dairy industry's most prestigious international competitions is a fantastic achievement and reflects the dedication of our farmers, cheesemakers and the entire team.
‘These awards are a testament to the exceptional quality of the Isle of Man's milk and the passion, skill and craftsmanship that go into every cheese we produce.
‘Independent recognition like this not only celebrates the hard work behind our products but also gives our customers and retail partners confidence that they're choosing cheeses recognised among the very best in the industry.’
The latest accolades further reinforce the Creamery's reputation for producing award-winning cheeses and showcase the quality of Manx dairy products on the international stage.
The island’s creamery is a co-operative of family-owned dairy farms, whose farm-assured herds supply ‘the purest farm-fresh, grass-fed milk’.