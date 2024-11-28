Two Manx dairy producers have spoken out to reassure customers that they will not be taking part in a controversial trial of a new cattle feed.
It comes after Arla Foods, Europe’s largest dairy company, recently announced it has begun trials with Bovaer.
Bovaer is a synthetic additive that can be added to cattle feed.
It has been developed to reduce methane emissions from cows.
Arla’s trial of the additive is being conducted in partnership with major UK retailers including as Morrisons, Tesco, and Aldi.
However, concerns have been raised about its safety, particularly regarding the ingredients used to create the additive—namely silicon dioxide, propylene glycol, and 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP).
A 2023 Food Standards Agency report found that 3-NOP could be harmful if inhaled, as well as an irritant to skin and eyes.
But other regulators have said there is no suggestion that the additive is not safe for consumers, adding that Bovaer poses ‘an acceptable’ risk to the environment, according to reports in the UK press.
The announcement by Arla Foods this week sparked a backlash on social media, with some shoppers raising concerns about the use of additives in their groceries.
Some went as far as to say they would no longer shop at supermarkets involved in the trial, while others urged the grocers to label any products which may have come from the farms using the additive.
In response, both the Isle of Man Creamery based in Tromode as well as Cooil’s Dairy have spoken out to confirm that Manx dairy producers are not using the additive and have no plans to participate in the trial.
‘Grass-fed milk and high welfare standards’
Isle of Man Creamery’s Managing Director Findlay Macleod said: ‘We would like to reassure concerned customers that our farmer producers are not taking part in the trial of Bovaer.
‘We are proud that Isle of Man Creamery milk and dairy is independently certified grass fed, which guarantees that Manx cows are out to pasture a minimum of 200 days per year (current rolling 12 month average is 213 days), and a 70% grass-based diet (which rises to a minimum of 80% April – September).
‘This helps to produce naturally healthy milk and ensures high levels of animal welfare for our herds.’
Mr Macleod also highlighted the creamery’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, citing bio-based milk cartons, reduced haulage, and factory energy-saving measures.
‘Transparency is key’
Cooil’s Dairy in Port Erin also sought to reassure customers, saying it had received a number of inquiries from customers after the UK trial was mentioned on international news.
A spokesperson for the dairy said: ‘We can confirm that the feed we use does not contain the additive named Bovaer or 3-NOP.
‘See label for ingredients, the feed company must declare exactly what is the makeup of the feed by law.
Encouraging consumers to choose Manx products, the dairy added: ‘The best thing to do would be to consume only Manx dairy products.
‘You can see where they come from, and we’ve nothing to hide.’