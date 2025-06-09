Some of Britain’s leading conservation-minded farmers will visit the Island as it hosts the prestigious Silver Lapwing Awards for the first time.
The two-day event on June 18 and 19 will welcome finalists, judges and guests to celebrate outstanding conservation in farming.
It follows a landmark 2024 win by local dairy farmers David and Rob Cooil – the first Manx entrants and the first Manx winners, of the UK-wide event run by the Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG).
David and Rob run Ballagawne Farm in Ballabeg, combining a grass-based dairy system with a deep commitment to soils, habitats and biodiversity. Their approach earned them the 45th Silver Lapwing Trophy, with praise for their environmentally friendly methods.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber MHK said: ‘Hosting the awards is a real opportunity to shine a light on the brilliant work being done by Manx farmers.
David and Rob’s win was richly deserved – they’ve shown how farming can support nature, food security and climate resilience.’
This year’s winners will be crowned at a celebration at Ballagawne Farm on Tuesday, June 18, before guests enjoy a series of farm visits, expert-led sessions and a celebration of Manx food, music and hospitality.
The Silver Lapwing Award has been recognising sustainable farming for more than 45 years.
Paul and Hilary Fletcher of FWAG Isle of Man said: ‘David and Rob are a shining example of how Manx farmers care for the environment while producing food sustainably.
‘Their success is now the Island’s opportunity to demonstrate how commercially viable agriculture can work hand in hand with nature.’