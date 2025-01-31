More than 10 acres of swamp habitat is set to be restored by a southern farm as part of a new wildlife project.
The project has been launched in Croit e Caley in Rushen by Moorhouse Farm, with financial support from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and in collaboration with the Manx Wildlife Trust.
Reedbeds are seen as one of the most important and rarest habitats in the Isle of Man. A survey conducted in the 1990s revealed that reedbeds covered only 19 hectares (47 acres), or 0.03% of the island’s land area.
Historically, reedbeds were far more common in the island but were lost to drainage and the decline of traditional wetland management.
At Croit e Caley, Moorhouse Farm are looking to reverse this decline.
A spokesperson from the farm said: ‘Historical maps show the area as wetland habitat, with reeds once cut here for thatching.
‘After decades of drainage, a small reedbed began to naturally regenerate at the turn of the century, reaching 1.5 hectares (3.5 acres) by 2024.
‘Inspired by this, an additional 2.5 hectares (6 acres) have now been fenced out of the main fields, allowing reeds to naturally recolonise.
‘Reedbeds are wetlands dominated by Common Reed, almost to the exclusion of other plant species, although some other swamp species such as Reed Canary-grass can also be found.
‘Reeds readily colonise open water and, because of an ability to withstand submerged conditions, can remain dominant provided it is regularly flooded.
‘On neighbouring islands, reedbeds often form extensive swamps on lowland floodplains. On our island, they are only found in miniature, fringing watercourses, waterbodies and occasionally the coast with a thin feathery margin of reed.
‘Reeds are actually a species of grass that have modified stems, called rhizomes, that run horizontally underground and grow multiple, densely spaced upright shoots each year which can reach about two metres in height.’
Reedbeds provide a critical habitat for a variety of wildlife in general as well as on the island.
Specialist birds of reedbeds include Sedge Warbler, Reed Warbler (a very rare Manx breeding bird) and Water Rail.
Croit e Caley recently became the site of the Isle of Man’s first recorded sighting of a Cetti’s Warbler in November 2023.
Reedbeds also support roosting birds, such as Starlings, as well as Barn Swallow, House Martins and Pied Wagtails.
Damp areas within reedbeds host a rich diversity of invertebrates, which ‘forms the foundation’ of an effective ecosystem.
The spokesperson added: ‘Looking ahead, it is hoped that iconic species like the Bittern, a bird last recorded in the Ballaugh Curragh in 1946, could one day return to the island.
‘Marsh Harriers are another potential coloniser, as restored reedbeds create opportunities for these species to establish themselves.
‘This project demonstrates how landowners can play a key role in nature recovery by creating more, bigger, better, and connected habitats.
‘It is hoped that Moorhouse Farm’s efforts will inspire similar initiatives across the Isle of Man, helping increase biodiversity in the island.’