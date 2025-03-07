Richard, a well-known figure in the Isle of Man’s sheepdog trialling community, secured the second-highest price of the day, 5400 guineas (around £5670), for his 18-month-old tri-coloured bitch, Tanhill Jess. Bred by Cumbria’s Rob Hutchinson, Jess is by Hendre Taff out of Tanhill Wattie, one of the last of its line from the late Alec Baines, a legend in the working sheep dog and trialling world. The promising young dog is now bound for East Yorkshire after being purchased by an unnamed buyer.