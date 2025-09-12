The Isle of Man’s culinary reputation sailed to new heights last week as freshly caught Manx lobster was served aboard the luxury cruise ship Le Bellot.
On Tuesday last week, Robinson’s Fresh Foods welcomed the French Executive Chef and Hotel Manager from Ponant Expeditions, who visited The Fish Market to hand-pick the finest local lobsters for the ship’s discerning guests.
Robinson’s team member Jordan delivered 100 kilos of fresh, native lobster, ensuring the crustaceans were of the highest quality before being prepared for the ship’s onboard dining experience.
Ponant Expeditions, known for its luxury small-ship cruises and personalised service, has been visiting the Isle of Man as part of its 2025 cruise season.
Le Bellot is a state-of-the-art vessel, offering travellers an intimate experience with gourmet dining, cultural excursions, and world-class comfort as it explores ports across Northern Europe.
It arrived at the same time as other cruise ship, World Voyager’s Europa.
The Isle of Man stop has become a highlight for visitors, allowing them to enjoy both the island’s scenic beauty and its renowned seafood.
Robinson’s shared a glimpse of the feast on social media, showing the ship’s chefs working their magic with the fresh Manx lobster.
‘A sneak peek from aboard Le Bellot!
‘The chefs worked their magic with our fresh, native Manx lobster – sustainably caught and hand-delivered from The Fish Market,’ the company said.
‘We always knew they’d make a showstopper… and the crew’s stunning displays prove it!’
The delivery and preparation of local lobster not only showcased the Isle of Man’s high-quality seafood but also highlighted the island’s role in supporting sustainable fishing practices.
A spokesperson for Cruise Isle of Man said: ‘From ancient castles to coastal charm, there’s so much to discover and we’re thrilled to see visitors embracing it all!’
Bon voyage and bon appétit!