Isle of Man Meats says it is proud to play its part in ensuring children across the island’s 32 primary schools are now served Manx beef and pork as part of their lunchtime meals.
The Tromode-based company and the island’s only red meat processor and abattoir supplies schools through Andreas Meats, which was recently awarded the contract to provide meat for the Isle of Man’s primary pupils.
It says the NEW deal is both an endorsement of Manx produce and a reminder of the importance of putting locally grown and reared food at the heart of public sector catering.
Michael Barker, General Manager of Isle of Man Meats, said: ‘Our farmers dedicate their lives to producing the very best livestock, and their work is second to none.
‘For generations they have invested in their herds, flocks and land, raising food of the highest quality.
‘It is only right that our children, and all young people on the island, benefit from that in their school meals.
‘This announcement supports farming families and protects jobs, while giving our children the best.’
He added that more schools, hospitals and public institutions should follow suit.
‘We have everything we need right here on our doorstep,’ Mr Barker continued.
‘Our farmers produce excellent beef, pork, lamb and more. By making Manx food the first choice in schools, hospitals and other public services, we can reduce reliance on imports, strengthen the economy, and build a more resilient food system for future generations.’
Highlighting the wider importance of food security, Mr Barker said: ‘The more Manx produce we consume, the stronger and more secure our island becomes.
‘This isn’t just about supporting farmers, it’s about safeguarding the island’s food future.’
He concluded: ‘This is a positive step in the right direction. But it must only be the beginning.’