Isle of Man Meats has officially launched its butchery apprenticeship programme.
Aimed to combat the growing global shortage of skilled butchers and to ‘invest’ in the future of local talent, the new programme provides young people with valuable training in the trade, offering opportunities to build careers in the meat industry.
The apprenticeship, which currently involves young apprentices Harry Lewis and Ethan Perry, is led by experienced trainers Joss Faulkner and Lee Mountford from Northamptonshire-based WTD Training.
Joss commented: ‘Harry and Ethan are both passionate about learning the craft. By investing in young talent, Isle of Man Meats is not only preserving essential skills but also building a brighter future for the local meat industry.’
The apprentices are guided through hands-on training alongside experienced Isle of Man Meats team members Phil and Darren, who provide real-world insights from their years in the industry.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Meats added: ‘With the world facing a critical shortage of trained butchers, Isle of Man Meats is taking steps to ensure the island’s rich tradition of high-quality meat production continues.
‘The programme offers apprentices like Harry and Ethan direct, practical experience, from mastering traditional butchery techniques to learning the latest in food safety and processing standards.
‘With guidance from industry experts Joss and Lee, the apprentices are developing the skills required to ensure the long-term sustainability of the island’s meat supply.
‘The worldwide shortage of skilled butchers has far-reaching implications for food production and supply chains. As many experienced butchers retire and fewer young people enter the trade, the skills gap continues to grow.
‘The apprenticeship programme aims to directly address these issues, ensuring that local supply chains remain strong and that the Isle of Man can continue to support its agricultural traditions.’
Isle of Man Meats has identified the benefits for young people who wish to get involved in the scheme.
These benefits include: expert training through working with professionals in the trade; hands-on experience by working alongside experienced team members; career development through the provision of a pathway into the industry and contributing to sustainability through food security.
Managing director of Isle of Man Meats, Rebecca Miah, commented: ‘The shortage of butchery skills is a global issue, and we’re committed to ensuring that young people on the Isle of Man have access to the training and opportunities needed to enter this vital trade.
‘Our goal is to create opportunities that benefit both our apprentices and the island’s community. This apprenticeship programme is a critical investment in the future of butchery on the Isle of Man, ensuring that we continue to produce high-quality meat for years to come.’
Kelley Corlett, Isle of Man Meats human resources manager, said: ‘We see this as more than just a job for our apprentices. It’s an opportunity to build a future in a highly respected and in-demand profession.
‘With global demand for butchers increasing, our apprentices will have a solid career path ahead of them, both locally and beyond.’