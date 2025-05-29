Poor weather has forced organisers to cancel Thursday evening’s planned TT qualifying session.
The forecast had improved this afternoon, but Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson released an update just after 4pm confirming the session had been scrapped.
It read: ‘The Clerk of the Course has confirmed this evening’s qualifying session has been cancelled due to weather conditions.
‘A revised schedule for Friday will be issued shortly.’
It’s been a stop-start beginning to TT 2025. Monday’s opening day was halted abruptly because of showers, while Tuesday evening went ahead, but only as an untimed session after rain earlier in the day made the course damp.