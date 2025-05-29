TT organisers have said the chances of qualifying going ahead this evening (Thursday) have improved.
After initially saying this morning that it ‘anticipated that conditions will not be suitable for qualifying this evening’ a more positive update has now been issued by organisers.
It read: ‘This afternoon’s weather has improved beyond initial forecasts, with conditions around the TT Course — and the outlook for this evening — better than expected.
‘As a result, the Clerk of the Course [Gary Thompson] will provide a further update on this evening’s scheduled qualifying session at approximately 4.30pm.