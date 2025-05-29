The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) is clamping down on campervans parking overnight on Douglas promenade.
Notices have been placed on any vehicle suspected of overstaying their welcome warning them of the regulations in place and raising concerns over ‘disposing of foul waste into the surface drains which would cause environmental harm’.
Former Douglas Councillor Frank Schuengel says he saw staff issuing the warnings.
He said: ‘DoI traffic wardens are driving up and down the prom sticking notices on anything that looks remotely like a camper van.’
But the DoI says issuing such notices is nothing new and it is necessary to issue the warnings to ensure there is parking available for everybody.
A spokesman said: ‘Parking restrictions remain in place on Douglas Promenade during TT fortnight, with the seaside available for only 16 in any 24 hours.
‘Concerns are raised with the department each year by accommodation providers, businesses and residents around the availability of parking, particularly for customers and guests, and the disposal of foul waste from motorhomes.
‘The parking team have attached a number of advisory notices to vehicles so far this year and will continue with this well-established approach.
‘So far no parking fines have been issued as the notices encourage owners to move their vehicles elsewhere or use dedicated facilities at the island’s many campsites.’
The latest statement follows concerns raised that police had been fining motorbikes for not parking in the designated areas on the prom with Images were shared on Facebook.
However, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed warnings were being issued and not fines.
What do you think about this issue? Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page.
Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible.