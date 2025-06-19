Nearly 40 members of the Isle of Man Young Farmers travelled to Cumbria recently to take part in the ‘Northern Area Field Day’.
Held at Low Beckside Farm, the event was hosted by Cumbria Young Farmers and featured a wide range of competitions including fencing, stock judging, shearing, farm machinery, digger handling, bolster and bar, obstacle courses, sheath throwing, karaoke and a tug of war.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers achieved notable success, winning first place in the bolster and bar competition and securing second place in fencing.
Strong performances were also recorded across several other events.
In addition to the main competition, five Isle of Man participants entered the Young Farmers class at the Skelton Charity Speed Shear, further showcasing the island’s talent in shearing.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Young Farmers commented: ‘Even though the conditions were worse than wet at times, with a splash of thunder and lightning for good measure, we had such a great weekend shared with lots of other Young Farmers from the Northern Area.
‘We finished the weekend by letting our hair down out in Carlisle!
‘Thanks to all the organisers and hosts including Jacob Duggan for his efforts on getting us over there for the weekend, our secretary Bryony Kneale, our drivers Andrew Clague and Lauren Miller, and also our tug of war coach Andrew Clague.
‘Until next year!’
A spokesperson from Cumbria Young Farmers added: ‘A huge congratulations to everyone who took part!
‘The standard of competition was incredibly high, and it was fantastic to see members giving it their all while having fun along the way.
‘We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, judges, and stewards for their time and support, as well as the committee and members across Cumbria who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.’