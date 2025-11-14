Milan Veterinary Practice, which has branches in Douglas, Castletown and Peel, confirmed this week that it will close its Farm Services arm on November 30, citing a continued fall in demand despite what it described as ‘significant investment and expansion over the past 18 months.’
The Isle of Man Fatstock Marketing Association (FMA), which represents livestock producers in the island, were made aware of the closure on Monday (November 10).
Paul Fletcher, chairman of the FMA, commented: ‘We are most concerned about the decision and also the lack of notice which is causing anxiety and stress to many of the island’s farmers.
‘The industry recognises the amazing support provided to farmers by the Milan vets and all the other private vet practices in the island alike.
‘Vet services support farmers in the care and welfare of their livestock, proactive management practices and advice, support with farm health plans for farm assurance and emergency cover.
‘As such, the contribution of our island’s vets cannot be overstated.’
Mr Fletcher confirmed that the FMA is in contact with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) in order to come to a ‘successful resolution’.
However, specific details of what this resolution might look like are currently being kept under wraps.
‘We can’t go into the details of what these discussions are just yet,’ Mr Fletcher said.
‘However, what I can say is that the farming industry will pull together and do our best to preserve the status quo.’
A DEFA spokesperson said: ‘Our immediate priority is maintaining animal welfare and ensuring farmers continue to have access to veterinary care for their livestock.’