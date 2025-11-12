Ballakeenan Farm in Sulby has announced that interactive event ‘Lambing Live’ will take place in early 2026.
The event will run from January 23 to March 13, offering visitors the chance to experience life on a working sheep farm during lambing season.
Following the success of a smaller pop-up version earlier this year, the farm plans to expand the event to include a range of new and returning activities.
Visitors will have opportunities to observe lambing operations, meet new-born lambs, and learn about modern sheep-farming practices.
Highlights of the 2026 programme will include lamb bottle-feeding sessions, lamb cuddling experiences, and farm truck tours of the lambing and ewe fields.
Guests can also visit the farm’s ‘Maternity Bonding Ward’, where ewes and their lambs spend time together after birth.
Other features will include photography sessions, a farm shop selling local products, and several themed experiences such as a ‘VIP Lambing Farm Experience’ and evening ‘Starlight Sessions’ for adults.
Organisers say the event is designed to give visitors an authentic look at the work that goes into caring for sheep and their young, while providing an educational and family-friendly outing.
Although live births cannot be guaranteed during any particular visit, the farm says guests can expect an engaging and interactive experience.
Special family sessions will also be held during the February half-term holidays, with extended hours and additional activities for children.
A spokesperson from Ballakeenan Farm commented: ‘We’ll be open with extended hours and special half-term sessions designed for families, full of lamb cuddles, giggles, and hands-on farm adventures.
‘Who wants screens when you can have lambs?
‘Tickets will be on sale next month (December), and if our pop-up was anything to go by, they’ll vanish quicker than a ewe spotting an open feed bucket!’
For updates and ticket information, visitors can follow Ballakeenan Farm’s Facebook page.