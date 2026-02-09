Manannan’s choice of the Year - Reih Bleeaney Vanannan - is the island’s highest cultural honour.
Awarded annually by Culture Vannin, it is decided by a selection of representatives from Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh, Yn Chruinnaght, Manx National Heritage, IoM Arts Council and Culture Vannin itself.
The 2026 recipient has been named as Juan Garrett, in recognition of his more than 40 years of ‘outstanding contribution’ to Manx culture.
Juan has worked as a dancer and teacher, as well as the founder and chairman of Shennaghys Jiu Celtic festival.
Nominations have praised Juan’s ‘exceptional, continuous, and deeply influential contribution to Manx culture’, recognising his more than four decades of dedication as an advocate, organiser and practitioner.
His work has enriched the island’s cultural landscape, while his teaching and leadership have empowered generations of young people, helping to ensure Manx traditions remain vibrant, relevant, accessible and proudly celebrated.
A talented solo dancer, group leader and choreographer, Juan has been involved in Manx culture since childhood.
He has performed and stewarded at festivals such as Yn Chruinnaght, taken part in community events across the island, and appeared in spectacularly choreographed performances internationally.
Juan’s name has long been synonymous with Ny Fennee, Ramsey’s dynamic and innovative traditional dance group, founded in 1980.
As a key leader within Ny Fennee, Juan has trained successive cohorts of young dancers to the highest standards.
Under his guidance, the group has showcased Manx culture at festivals in Galicia, Brittany, Ireland and Cornwall, as well as throughout the Isle of Man.
Today, Ny Fennee remains buoyant, with a new generation of dancers coming through, and continues to be one of the Island’s most respected dance groups and an important training ground for cultural practitioners.
Juan’s passion for taking Manx culture out into the world, and for bringing international friendships back to the island, led to the creation of Shennaghys Jiu festival in 1998.
The idea emerged from a late-night conversation between Juan, his close friend Andrew Hannan, and Speyfest’s James Alexander. Their aim was to give young Manx musicians and dancers opportunities to perform and take part in informal sessions without the pressure of competition, while learning from visiting artists from other Celtic nations.
Since then, Shennaghys Jiu has grown into one of the island’s most cherished celebrations of Manx youth culture.
The festival is known for its family ceilidhs, workshops, concerts, inter-Celtic collaborations, dance displays, school outreach and lively pub sessions, introducing young people to both the social and performance sides of traditional music and dance.
Visiting musicians from all the Celtic nations have taken part, including internationally renowned artists such as Anton Davila and Xosé Liz from Galicia.
Many Manx performers who have gone on to successful international careers were nurtured through Shennaghys Jiu, a testament to Juan’s enduring vision, volunteer commitment and belief in young people.
More information regarding the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan (RBV) can be found through Culture Vannin’s website at: https://culturevannin.im/grantsandawards/reih-bleeaney-vanannan/.