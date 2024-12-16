Scallops caught using special environmentally friendly LED pots have been landed for the first time on the island.
The king scallops and langoustine (also known as scampi) have long been fished in Manx waters, but the use of trawlers over the years left habitats in ruins and numbers dwindled.
However, a major push in recent years to create marine reserves and promote more sustainable fishing methods has now started to reap rewards.
A spokesman for the Department of Environment Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said: ‘On Thursday the special catch of king scallops and langoustine were landed at Peel and is the result of low-impact fishery diversification, supported by DEFA and the Manx Fish Producers Organisation.
‘The king scallops are now being caught using pots with special entrances and LED lights, which attract scallops to swim into the pots.
‘The new scallop light pots were developed by FishTek Marine, a UK company, and were trialled in various places, including Isle of Man in 2023.
‘The designs have now been taken to a commercial-trial level by local fisherman, thanks to grant assistance from DEFA.’
As part of the trial, DEFA has also permitted this low-impact approach to harvesting scallops in two Marine Nature Reserves, which are otherwise protected from towed scallop fishing gear.
The DEFA spokesman said: ‘Scallops attracted by LED lights-due to their numerous eyes- enter the pots and are retained alive until collection, providing a very low impact harvest and the potential for a premium price due to the high sustainability credentials.
‘This new fishing method, which is seen as providing similar levels of sustainability as scallops collected by diving or aquaculture, may provide an alternative to scallop dredging and trawling, particularly protected inshore areas.’
It will be regulated in a similar way to the traditional dredge and trawl scallop fisheries, with catch quotas determined by DEFA in consultation with the Scallop Management Board.
The langoustine pots are baited with traditional baits, such as mackerel and herring. While pot fishing is not so revolutionary, the practice has been limited in Manx waters due to the impact of trawlers.
The DEFA spokesman said: ‘The acquisition quota from the UK, as a result of DEFA negotiations, and the recent closure of several langoustine habitat areas within Manx waters to trawl fishing, has provided new opportunities.
‘The Western Irish Sea Mud Belt, one of the most productive langoustine fishery areas in the world, extends into the Manx territorial sea with three areas totalling 211 km2.
‘These were closed in March 2024 for blue carbon research, conservation and development of this low-impact langoustine fishery.
‘As with scallops, the langoustine pot fishery provides a live and more valuable product, and with minimal bycatch.’
Currently only one Manx fisherman is catching and landing pot-caught langoustines as part of a commercial trial, but local restaurant and retail consumers have already been enjoying sustainable, fresh, Manx-caught langoustine during 2024.
The DEFA spokesman said: ‘Results to date have been good and we have now approved a total of six additional applications to fish using pots, which are expected to be used next year.’
The news has also been welcomed by Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, Clare Barber.
She said: ‘These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to sustainable fisheries and innovation.
‘By supporting local crews to adopt these environmentally friendly methods, we are not only protecting marine biodiversity but also creating opportunities for high-value, sustainable seafood. It’s a win for the environment, our economy, and local communities.’
The pre-Christmas landings by local fishermen from Henley Shellfish, into local retailer Robinson's, provides restaurants and the public an opportunity to enjoy the finest quality sustainably sourced seafood.