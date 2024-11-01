The Manannan Sheepdog Trials Committee recently presented a cheque to Paul Healey and Chris Cannell from the Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation for £850.
The money was raised through their annual sheepdog trial, which was held at Bishopscourt Farm in Kirk Michael over the weekend of September 21 and September 22.
A total of £420 was raised from the raffle at the two-day trial, while sheepdog trial maverick Whack Kelly’s 65th birthday party, with donations in lieu of presents, also raised an additional £430.
Charity chairman Paul Healey said: ‘We were most grateful to receive £850 from the Manannan Sheepdog Trials and Whack Kelly today.
‘We even managed to get the dogs in the picture after the sheep had run off! Thank you to everyone involved.’
The opening day of the two-day event saw glorious sunshine, with the event drawing strong performances from the outset as season handlers and their dogs navigated the challenges of the competition.
Arthur Temple set a high standard early on, achieving an impressive score of 93 out of 100.
The conditions were favourable, and the sheep were responsive, allowing Brittany Sendlhofer to capitalise with an outstanding run, posting 97/100.
Phil Rigby, not to be outdone, matched Sendlhofer’s score with a composed and skillful performance.
However, it was Richard Saxon and his dog Don who stole the show.
With near-flawless precision, Saxon dropped just one point, securing the top score of the day.
During the lunch break, spectators were treated to a demonstration by Steve Ledger, who worked two dogs simultaneously using different commands.
His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, and Lady Lorimer were among those in attendance, engaging with competitors and enjoying the impressive display of skill.
On day two, Richard Saxon and Don continued their dominance, executing a flawless run and earning a perfect score of 150/150.
The next sheepdog trial will be held at Knock y Dooney Farm on Sunday, November 17 by courtesy of the Martin family.
For further information, you can visit the ‘Manannan Sheepdog Trials’ Facebook page.