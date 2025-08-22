Whether Percy Hampton is teaching local children to horseride, sharing a slice of his life on the farm to his thirteen-thousand TikTok followers, or hosting What’s the Skeet? Conversations with Percy, he’s all about creating joyful experiences for the people of the Isle of Man, always with a dash of humour and curiosity.
And it didn’t take long for Percy’s voice to be heard. He’s now a 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 Disruptors winner, supported by Farmers Combine.
Organised by Isle of Man Today’s sister website Gef.im, the 30 Under 30 campaign highlights and celebrates 30 young people in the Isle of Man who are making a positive impact in their fields or communities. Percy’s journey began while travelling in New Zealand and discovering the world of podcasts.
He quickly realised the Isle of Man needed its own platform where people could express their opinions on everything from business to leisure. That spark led to the creation of What’s the Skeet?, a podcast designed to capture every perspective the island has to offer and, in Percy’s words, hopefully help drive the island forwards.
But it hasn’t been without challenges. One of Percy’s episodes was taken down from YouTube due to censorship, a tricky situation that meant accepting the platform’s control over what could be shared. ‘In the end,’ he explains, ‘I had to settle with them winning that battle, but it taught me the importance of persistence and resilience.’
Percy’s mantra is simple: ‘The magic you are looking for is in the work you are avoiding.’ He explains, ‘Any anxiety I felt was because I knew I had to do something but held off. Now I grab the bull by the horns and see where it leads.’
Winning a Gef 30 Under 30 Disruptors award was a shock, but Percy believes it reflects the difference he’s making on the island. ‘I think I won because I’m trying to do something different and make an impact,’ he says. ‘I sort of came from nowhere and suddenly the podcast my TikTok accounts grew fast, giving me a real influence on the Manx public.’
Looking ahead, Percy wants What’s the Skeet? to become the island’s go-to podcast, growing both its audience and influence. ‘I hope to help the Manx public have a stronger voice, and show young people on the Isle of Man that you can achieve whatever you want if you believe in it.’
Being recognised as a Gef 30 Under 30 winner is ‘an amazing opportunity to gain exposure, show people the route I’m taking, and hopefully inspire them to follow along.’