The Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) has welcomed a major shake-up of primary school meals, describing it as ‘a positive step in the right direction’ for local food producers.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) used the internationally recognised NOVA scale to recalculate levels of food processing, ensuring pupils get more wholesome meals.
Expect dishes like sweet potato and coconut curry, roast Manx pork, freshly assembled pasta bakes, and an expanded salad selection. Traditional processed desserts have been replaced mainly by fruit and whole Manx milk.
An MNFU spokesperson welcomed the changes but said there’s more to do: ‘This is a positive step in the right direction!
‘More homegrown healthy food for schoolchildren, and less food miles! Producers need confidence there’s a market, sign our petition to support more local produce in our economy.’
The union has been campaigning for government to ‘lead by example’ by buying more locally grown food.
Only around 6% of the food eaten on the island is produced here, a figure highlighted in a Tynwald debate last year.
Petition signatures were gathered at both agricultural shows and online to encourage ministers to shift procurement toward Manx suppliers.
DESC stressed partnerships with local producers were key to hitting the new targets.
A recent survey suggested parents back the changes: 58% want less ultra-processed food in school meals, with just 4% opposed.
Prices remain at £2.55 per meal, with free school meals available for eligible families.
Sustainability and food education are also priorities, with plans to monitor food waste and teach pupils about local food provenance.
Around 3,100 meals are served daily across 31 primary schools. The full menu, recipes, and guidance are available on the DESC website.