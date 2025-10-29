The Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) has announced the unanimous election of Murray Cringle as its new president, following a record turnout at this year’s annual general meeting.
Members packed Douglas Rugby Club on Monday, October 27, for the 2025 MNFU AGM, one of the largest gatherings in the organisation’s recent history.
The evening saw members thank outgoing president Ean Parsons for his four years of leadership and elect the official representatives who will lead the Union in the year ahead.
The MNFU also expressed its appreciation to NFU Mutual for its ongoing sponsorship and ‘strong working partnership’ with the Union.
Mr Parsons had announced earlier in the year that he would be stepping down, with nominations for president and vice-president proposed at branch meetings in the weeks leading up to the AGM.
Mr Cringle, a well-known beef and sheep farmer from Arbory, was unanimously voted to take on the top role after serving as vice-president for the past four years.
Joining him in the Union’s leadership team is Kirree Kermode, of Orrisdale Farm, who will serve as vice-president.
Both appointments were met with widespread support from members, with the Union describing the new leadership team as one that would bring ‘much-needed confidence’ to the island’s agricultural sector.
Speaking after his election, Mr Cringle said: ‘It is a great privilege to be able to continue to serve the Manx NFU as president.
‘I look forward to working alongside Kirree and the team, tackling all the challenges the industry is facing, with a focus on the importance and value of Manx agriculture getting better recognised by Tynwald representatives and the Isle of Man Government, and more education on the industry to the wider community.
‘It is vital that we collectively address the need to have better opportunities for the next generation of farmers.’
New vice-president Kirree Kermode said she was honoured to take up the role and paid tribute to her predecessor.
‘It is an honour to have been made vice-president of the Manx National Farmers’ Union. I am really looking forward to my role working alongside Murray Cringle,’ she said.
‘A huge thank you must go to Ean Parsons for his great work over the past four years, and I hope I can draw on his knowledge as he takes on the role of patron following on from Howard Quayle.
‘Thanks also to Sarah and Carolyn in the MNFU for all the work they do on behalf of the MNFU.
‘I’m led to believe I am the first woman to take on a presidential role, but I do so knowing I won’t be the last.’
Mr Parsons was warmly thanked for his ‘huge contribution’ to the Union and the island’s agricultural community and will now continue his involvement as patron of the MNFU.
Following the meeting, members enjoyed a Manx lamb and beef supper at the rugby club, with the meat supplied by Ballahig Meats.