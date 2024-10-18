Donations for Trussell Trust will help its network of food banks provide emergency food parcels to people who cannot afford essentials.
Meanwhile, donations to FareShare will help support the organisation’s network of 8,000 local charities and community groups helping to feed struggling people in local communities across the UK.
FareShare operates in the island and collaborates with the Isle of Man Foodbank, meaning that any donations made will help struggling island residents.
A spokesperson from Tesco said: ‘Trussell and FareShare are calling for volunteers to sign-up to support the event in store as both charities are providing a lifeline in response to record levels of need.
‘Tesco is calling on people to volunteer at collection points in store to speak to customers and raise awareness of the impact every donation will have on people across the UK, who rely on Trussell and FareShare for food.
‘Donations are needed now more than ever, with one in five Trussell food parcels coming from Tesco and its customers.’
There are now plenty of options for Isle of Man residents to get involved in the food drive, with eight Tesco stores now being open across the island following the supermarket chain’s acquisition of Shoprite in October last year.
The only two stores yet to open is the Peel superstore and a Tesco Express where Winerite used to be based in Victoria Road, Douglas.
Trussell chief executive, Emma Revie, said: ‘Last year was really hard for food banks but the support of Tesco, it’s customers and the food collection volunteers meant that food banks could be there for people facing hunger in their local community.
‘Everyone should have enough to live on, and alongside our community of food banks we are working to end hunger for good.
‘Right now, we urgently need your help to make sure food banks can be there for people this winter and you can play your part by volunteering at the Tesco Food Collection.’
Kris Gibbon Walsh, CEO at FareShare, added: ‘We know that the need for support often rises during the winter months, as people struggle to afford essentials like food and heating.
‘That’s why the Winter Food Collection is such an important event, and we’re immensely grateful to Tesco for their continued support of FareShare.
‘Together, we turn surplus and donated food into meals, transforming food waste into vital support for communities across the UK.’
Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: ‘Every year our Winter Food Collection gets such an amazing response from our customers.
‘We know that they give even more generously when we have volunteers in our stores helping them to choose the right items that are needed, so we would urge anyone who can to please sign up and help make a difference.’
You can sign up to volunteer in your local Tesco store with FareShare at https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/ or with Trussell at https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/tesco-food-collection/volunteer/