New legislation aimed at strengthening protections for the island’s disease-free bee population and unique ecosystem has been introduced by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
In 2015, the Isle of Man was officially declared free of the Varroa mite, a harmful pest responsible for the decline of honeybee populations worldwide.
Now, DEFA has made the Importation of Bees Order 2024 which came into effect on Tuesday and will be laid before Tynwald at the February 18 sitting.
This crucial update replaces outdated laws and ensures robust protections for bees while supporting the island’s ongoing efforts to maintain its status as a sanctuary for healthy pollinators.
The legislation prohibits the importation of bees at any stage of their life cycle, as well as unprocessed apiculture by-products (not intended for human consumption), such as honey, pollen, and beeswax, and also used beekeeping equipment. These measures aim to prevent the spread of harmful pests and diseases that threaten bee populations.
Dr Amy Beckett, chief veterinary officer, said: ‘The island’s bee population is currently free from Varroa, foul brood, Tropilaelaps mites, and the small hive beetle - diseases and pests that have devastated bee populations elsewhere.
‘Maintaining this disease-free status is essential, not only for honey production but also for pollination, which is vital for local biodiversity and agricultural productivity.’
Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber added: ‘As a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, we have a responsibility to protect this vital resource, ensuring the health of our bee populations and the biodiversity they support.
‘This legislation is a key step in preserving the island’s natural environment in line with Our Island Plan’s commitment to sustainability.
‘By safeguarding the health of Manx honeybees, the island also supports its global reputation and advances the goals of Our Island Plan, which focuses on maintaining the island’s natural beauty, biodiversity, and sustainability.’